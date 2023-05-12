Kim K’s Met Gala Look Made It Official: Pearls Are This Season’s Newest Trend

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian was the star of this year’s Met Gala. From her elaborate gown to her bold jewelry, she made it clear that pearls are the hottest new trend. She stunned in a gorgeous Schiaparelli dress that was made entirely of pearls, causing the internet to explode with ‘pearl dress’ searches by four times the average volume since the event.

Other fashionable stars like Lizzo, Alia Bhatt, and Ava Max showed off their on-trend pearl ensembles as well, cementing this look as the season’s must-have. But don’t worry, you don’t have to be a celebrity or attend lavish events to stay on top of the latest trend.

These pearl-accented products can help you incorporate the newest craze into your everyday wear. From elegant hair accessories to show-stopping jewelry, you’ll be able to channel your inner Kim K and flaunt your fashion sense with these trendy pieces.

A Pearl Twist On The Claw Clip Trend

Large Pearl Hair Claw Clips: $9.99

Take your everyday hairstyle to the next level with these stylish claw clips. All five pieces feature delicate pearl embellishments reminiscent of this year’s top Met Gala looks. They’re made of a strong, durable resin material that works great for thick and long hair.

This trendy accessory combines the claw clip craze with the latest pearl aesthetic, so you can incorporate a touch of glam into your everyday wear.

An Accessory That Goes With Everything

Dainty Pearl Pendant Necklace: $13.99 (was $39.99)

Treat yourself to this tasteful necklace for an easy upgrade to any ensemble. It’s crafted with durable, high-quality materials like a 14k gold plated chain and layered freshwater pearls for beautiful and long-lasting construction.

This pearl choker is a great way to add the latest trend to all of your outfits. Its elegant, hypoallergenic, and handmade design will serve plenty of looks this season.

A Glam Take On The 80s Scrunchie Look

Champagne Pearl Hair Ties: $9.66

Add charm to any hairstyle with these high-quality elastic hair ties. They’re stretchy, durable, and feature pink, white, and champagne shades with fashionable pearl embellishments. The pearls are held together securely so they won’t fall off when you’re fixing your hair.

These pearl-adorned scrunchies give an 80s-inspired vibe with a Met Gala twist. They can be worn in practically any setting so you can easily get in on the latest trend.

A Classic Addition To Any Outfit

Gold Huggie Small Hoop Earrings: $13.99

These unique hoop earrings are crafted with hypoallergenic materials and plated in 18k gold for a long-lasting finish that’s nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. They’re a perfect accessory for any look or occasion.

The dangling irregular pearl adds a modern touch to the timeless gold hoop classic. They’re glossy, beautiful, and sure to give any outfit an instant upgrade.

A Bold Option For Glamorous Events

Pearl Body Chain Necklace: $49.97

Add a touch of glamour to your wardrobe with this pearl body chain necklace, featuring a high-quality, professional design that’s been carefully crafted with the most popular pearl elements. You’ll have no problem serving your own Met Gala-inspired look with this piece.

This body chain is definitely the show-stopper on the list. Whether you’re going on a date, to an event, or out on the town, this pearl necklace will definitely garner some attention.