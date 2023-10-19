Paris Hilton Used This Glossing Spray on Her Wedding Day Hair for Extra Shine

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork

Paris Hilton is the ultimate it-girl and her wedding look was definitely iconic. The celebrity hairstylist Eduardo Ponce, who created Paris’ elegant updo shared each product he used for her special day. “The overall inspiration for Paris’ wedding day was ‘timeless beauty,'” Eduardo told E!. “We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple.” One of the products he used that stood out was the UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Glossing Spray, which provides the ultimate shine.

Smoothing those extra flyaways that never seem to calm down is a frustrating feeling — but you no longer need to worry. The Unite Hair 7SECONDS Glossing Spray is a long-lasting and anti-humectant that is designed to control all frizz while providing a glossy finish. Even better, the spray also protects hair from UV and thermal damage. Spray on dry hair before using heat tools or after for a finishing touch and extra shine. Eduardo said, “To finish the look, I applied 7Seconds Glossing Spray to lock everything in.” It works for all hair types and is safe for extensions and chemically treated hair.

The glossing spray also smells delicious — it’s like a perfume for your hair! Your hair will feel healthy, lightweight, and absolutely fabulous. If you’re looking to do an updo like Paris or just want to leave it down, it transforms any hairstyle to look professional. Also, if you have dirty hair, this spray will help bring your hair back to life and look fresh and clean.