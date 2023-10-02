Paris Hilton Takes This Supplement Before Bed for Extra Relaxation

Image Credit: MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Paris Hilton definitely loves her beauty sleep and needs a little extra boost to ensure she’s deep into her slumber. When asked what her nightly routine includes, she told Vogue, “I take my Unwind & Restore R3SET supplements, listen to Liquid Mind on Spotify, and turn my screen brightness down on my phone.” A common problem many people struggle with is shutting their minds off while trying to fall asleep and staying asleep throughout the night. This supplement will fill the void on both ends — acting as a relaxant for the two frequent problems and will provide an instant transformation in your sleeping habits.

Shop the Unwind & Restore R3SET supplements for $21.59 on Amazon today!

“When I take R3SET I feel chill, relaxed and I get the best night’s sleep,” Paris said, according to the brand’s website. After a long day of work, school, or just overall stress, this supplement will ease your mind and body in the best way. As for the ingredients in the capsules, they were carefully formulated with 10+ botanical ingredients that support the three main body systems — the nervous system, immune system, and endocrine system — which are most impacted by stress.

One may not realize the effect stress has on your mind and body. If you’re having trouble sleeping and don’t know the cause, stress may be a leading reason, which is why R3SET wanted to create a solution. Although there are other sleeping aids on the market, almost all include Melatonin — which you can easily become reliant on. If you get started, you won’t regret it and it’ll change your sleeping habits and overall lifestyle for the better!