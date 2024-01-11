Pamela Anderson Keeps Her Lips Moisturized with This Lip Balm Under $20

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

A good quality lip balm is the key to every woman’s heart — no one likes chapped and cracked lips, especially in the colder months. Pamela Anderson shared that the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm is a staple in her handbag, which is super moisturizing and will transform the health of your lips. It’ll feel like a tall glass of water for your lips since it’s so hydrating and feels so nice and soothing. It smells delicious — with the warm floral scent and the thick texture, that you’ll become addicted to applying it.

Shop the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm for $17 on Amazon today!

Pamela shared all the items in her bag with British Vogue and when Dr. Hauschka’s lip balm appeared, she shared that hers is “very used, almost empty,” since she uses it so often. Every time you dip your finger into the pot and apply it to your lips, it’ll feel so satisfying and refreshing to your lips — so no more worrying about cracked lipstick or peeling lips, since this product can revive and renew your lips for the better. Also, it will help smooth fine lines and wrinkles as well, while leaving behind a gorgeous shine on your lips.

As for the ingredients, there’s pure silk powder with extracts of carrot, St. John’s wort, anthyllis, and calendula, which create the perfect combination for your lips to look and feel their absolute best. There are also jojoba, apricot kernel oils, beeswax, and cocoa butter in the lip balm that all work together to provide the best product to apply to your lips daily.