Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Summer Vacay Packing Tips & What She’s Eyeing For Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As Paige DeSorbo gets ready for a summer of travel, between the Hamptons, Europe and South Carolina to see her man, Craig Conover, the Summer House star has become a pro at packing! “It’s so hard because I draw the line where I love trying trends and it’s an expression of your personality and it’s almost like an art when you want to try these new like clothing trends to see what how it looks good on you… but also not overpacking,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “My packing hack though, really is to try and do both but in a normal way. So, if you’re buying new items, try and match those new items with things you already have in your closet.”

She continued, “My number one thing that I think makes vacation packing easier is maxi dresses that you can wear with different shoes, so you’re wearing the same look but you’re accessorizing it differently and it can go from a daytime look and then you can wear it two days later for a dinner look.”

Paige added that she also “loves a set” as a travel hack! “I’ll never not love a set and it really does help when you’re packing because you can wear that set top with a pair of white linen pants. But, you can also wear that set skirt with a cute little cropped top, and then you can also wear the set together. Basically it’s giving you three outfits without having to really think about what you’re packing!”

The fashion maven spoke to HollywoodLife as she prepared her top choices for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, happening on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. “I feel like Amazon Prime Day really is the day that you would buy things that you wouldn’t necessarily buy for yourself…so a lot of electronics are on my list,” Paige explained. “It’s also a really good day to not only buy things for yourself, but also to future plan for gifts for other people. I definitely added in some men’s things [for Craig], which I haven’t in previous years!”

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Paige went through her top picks, which included the NuFACE MINI Starter Kit and a Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB). “I got the NuFACE last year on Amazon Prime Day and I loved it, so this year I added in the mini one. It’s the starter kit so if you like it, you can always go back and buy the bigger one. I have the MINI and I love it. So I think that’s my top choice this year,” she dished. “I also always get a lot of skincare questions, so I added in one of my favorite brands, which is the Sunday Riley, and their Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Face Oil.”

Paige also referred to the viral Vera Bradley TikTok videos that have been popping up recently, and revealed she was inspired to add the Vera Bradley Hanging Travel Organizer, which is a perfect addition to go with her summer travel packing hacks! “I am a huge travel organizer proponent, in any way that you can organize packing, I am down for it,” she laughed. “I saw that Amazon had a Vera Bradley one and I just felt very nostalgic, so I had to add it to my list.”

Paige will be going through more of her Amazon Prime Day faves and picks during her own Amazon Live on July 12 at 6:30 PM ET. Visit this link to tune in!