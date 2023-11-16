Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas are 20% off as an Early Black Friday Deal

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

We all need a cute and cozy pair of pajamas and a specific stylish pair made it to Oprah‘s Favorite Things 2023 — the Stripe & Stare Lounge Pant and Sweatshirt Set and lucky for us, Black Friday is coming early! You can purchase these pajamas for 20% off on Amazon, so now’s never a better time to purchase.“I have three of these sets in green, three in pink, three in white,” Oprah shared on Oprah Daily. “And now I’ve added three more, in almost purple—lavender! I wear them as pajamas. I work out in them. I wear them all the time!” You can be just like Oprah and get plenty of pairs for yourself for a great deal.

Originally $160, if you order now, you’ll save $32! These pajamas are so comfortable that you’ll not only want to wear them to bed but all day long. Perfect for a lazy day when you just want to curl up on the couch and watch a movie, and with the colder months quickly approaching, you’ll want to live in this set. Nothing sounds better than a Stripe & Stare set with a cup of hot chocolate in hand, watching the snowfall.

Made from Tencel Micro Modal, it’s way more comfortable than average cotton and you’ll constantly feel like you’re living in a cozy cloud whenever you wear them. On Amazon, they are available in lavender and black, so you can decide if you want to add a fun color to your wardrobe or keep it simple and neutral. Or, you can be just like Oprah and get plenty of pairs!