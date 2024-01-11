Oprah Recommends These Unbelievably Comfortable Leggings that are Less Than $60

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

If a clothing item has made it on Oprah’s List of Favorite Things, you know it’s a good quality product. The ROAM LOUD Yanta Leggings are comfortable, stylish and the perfect addition to your closet. Whether you need a new pair of leggings for working out or if you just want a new pair to go with a sweater, these are calling your name. The Roam Loud leggings come in six different colors, and once you try on one, you’ll want to start a collection in your closet. They’re stretchy, comfortable and fashionable — three words we all like to hear when investing in a new clothing piece.

“The founder of this fitness-wear company has designed pieces with higher waists,” Oprah said on Oprah’s Daily. They’re so flattering on any body type and you can also decide which color fits your vibe, considering you can choose from black, purple, orange, brown, and green. So, if you’re looking for something more neutral or if you prefer a pop of color — you have all the options. As Oprah said, these leggings are high-waisted, so it provides great support for your midsection with a tummy control compression features. You’ll feel and look your very best!

Even better, these leggings have pockets! If you’re going on a walk and don’t feel like bringing your phone — you’re able to carry the essentials with no problem. Whether it’s your phone, keys or wallet, you have a safe place to keep them. Also, the brand promises that these leggings are “squat proof” — so you don’t have to worry about them becoming see through or sheer when you bend or squat. They’re breathable, stretchy, and moisture-wicking, so it’s the perfect piece of clothing for your workouts.