Oprah’s Favorite Cozy Socks Will Keep You Warm All Holiday Season

One of the items on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 that stood out to us was the Barefoot Dreams Women’s CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set. Winter is basically here, so it’s time to get a pair of socks that will actually keep your feet warm. These socks are the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe or the ideal item for a stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. As soon as you put them on, your feet will feel like they’re in a cloud and you’ll never want to take them off. Whether it’s just for around the house or you’re looking for an extra layer to wear with boots — the Barefoot Dreams socks will not let you down.

This set comes with three pairs of socks in varying colors — black, navy, and grey. You can also choose from a different trio of colors — Fig Multi (which includes maroon, mauve and white), and Carbon Multi (which includes black, light grey, and dark grey). It comes with a custom-made box with a drawer that slides out, so you now have easy storage for the socks as well. These socks are definitely a fan favorite — they’re machine-washable and made from 100% polyester microfiber. By purchasing, you’ll be giving your feet a treat.

Oprah isn’t the only one who loves these socks. “So soft and comfy. Cannot wait to put them on when I get home. Wear as slipper socks,” one customer said. Another customer said these socks are their “favorite,” and are “soft and durable.”