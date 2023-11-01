Olivia Wilde Loves This Top-Rated Mascara That Will Transform Your Lashes

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde always looks fabulous and she recommends the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, which is non-toxic, cruelty-free, and will transform your lashes — you might even be asked if you’re wearing fake eyelashes. The dual-sided wand (you can use the shorter side for curling and creating volume, while the longer side lifts, lengthens, and separates) of the mascara fights to lengthen, lift, and separate your lashes, so you won’t have to worry about those hard-to-fix clumps that we find so aggravating. They took their time to ensure it was the best wand — Ilia tested over 100 wands before landing on the one they have now.

As for the formula, there’s arginine, which helps fortify and reinforce your lashes, organic shea butter to condition your lashes ensuring they stay soft and luscious, while the beeswax helps seal in moisture. It’s also long-lasting without any flaking or smudging and is perfectly suitable for sensitive eyes. No more having to scrub your eyes to remove your mascara, the Ilia Mascara comes off smoothly with warm water.

Amazon customers are also raving about this mascara — with over 4,000 reviews! One user called it their “favorite mascara,” and shared, “This mascara has clean ingredients, is cruelty-free, comes off easily, lasts all day, keeps eyelashes curled, has a great applicator wand, and looks great. There is nothing more I would want.” Another wrote, “This is the best mascara I have ever used. I have short eyelashes and ILIA gives length and does not clump. Love it!”