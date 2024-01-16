Olivia Wilde Claims This Face Oil Cleared Her Acne & It’s the Perfect Winter Skincare Addition

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Facial oils are a necessity in the winter. Olivia Wilde, who has gorgeous skin, raved about the True Botanicals – Organic RENEW Pure Radiance Face Oil. Whether it’s for moisture, anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, or acne, this oil is the jack of all trades and can treat any problem you may have. Several moisturizers may seem hydrating, but in actuality, they sit on top of the skin, while the True Botanicals Face Oil penetrates through the skin to ensure complete absorption and moisture.

“The Clear Pure Radiance Oil is everything. This is like the gateway drug. You start on this, you’re going to be hooked on this entire [True Botanicals] line,” Olivia shared with Harper’s Bazaar on YouTube. It doesn’t make you super slippery and you don’t feel all gross. It goes right in.” She continued to share that the scent is so intoxicating that people around her have noticed. “I put this stuff on during flights and people are always sniffing, ’cause they’re like what is this magical scent?” Also, Olivia revealed that she has acne-prone skin. “I know this seems crazy, but this oil got rid of my acne,” she said.

The True Botanical Oil is rich in ceramides, fatty acids, and antioxidants — plenty of delicious ingredients to feed your skin with only the best. The seed oils and omega-3 powerhouses help the skin retain the moisture, which we all need with the cold, winter air. The oil does it all without clogging your pores or making your skin greasy. The scent that Olivia raved about has notes of jasmine, neroli, and rose — so it’s heavenly yet perfectly subtle.