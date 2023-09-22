Olivia Wilde Starts Her Morning With This Nutrient-Filled Face Mist

Image Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Olivia Wilde has been the chief brand activist for True Botanicals for almost seven years — always preaching the importance of clean beauty, while still using good quality products. “Immediately after I met Hillary [Peterson], the founder of True Botanicals, and tried the brand’s Clear line, my skin completely transformed,” she told Refinery29. “Now — and I’m not bullshitting you — I’ll only use True Botanicals products.” The Don’t Worry Darling star shared her morning beauty routine with Vogue and she always begins with the True Botanicals – Natural RENEW Nutrient Face Mist — ensuring her skin will feel ultra-hydrated when she kicks off the day.

Shop the True Botanicals – Natural RENEW Nutrient Face Mist for $24 on Amazon today!

“I always use the nutrient mist before and after makeup, and any time I need it throughout the day,” Olivia said. The mist acts as a multivitamin for your skin, filled with essential antioxidants to ensure you feel refreshed and hydrated all day long. Its beneficial ingredients promote anti-aging and will bring vibrance to your face and even set your makeup for the day. There’s kombucha infused into the product to balance and detoxify your skin, algae extract to nourish the skin, and green and white tea to help deliver soothing benefits.

The mist helps to restore your skin’s pH and prevent water loss to create a beautiful healthy glow. It’s naturally scented with jasmine, neroli, and rose to give you a delicious refreshing scent to wake up to. Even better, like all True Botanical products, it’s non-toxic, organic, and sustainable. Not only does Olivia love the product, but model Brooke Shields does as well. “True Botanicals is my new beauty hack that everyone needs to know,” she shared.