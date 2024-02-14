This is the Exact Highlighter Olivia Rodrigo Uses for a Radiant Glow

Image Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Olivia Rodrigo always has a radiant complexion and she shared her go-to highlighter to help achieve the ultimate glow — the Stila Heaven’s Hue Highlighter. Renowned for its feather-light texture and effortlessly natural finish, this highlighter is the perfect product for those in search of a makeup product that imparts a genuinely radiant and luminous glow. Your quest for a product that enhances your natural beauty ends here.

Shop the Stila Heaven’s Hue Highlighter for $34 on Amazon today!

The Stila highlighter is ultra-fine and uses light-diffusing particles to help the skin look ‘lit from within’, without a glittery finish or streaky highlights. The consistency is soft on the skin — it’ll melt and blend seamlessly. Olivia Rodrigo shared with Vogue that she applies the highlighter, “A little on the apples of [her] cheeks,” adding, “Sometimes, I’ll put it in the corner of my eye.” Whether you’re indulging in a full-on glam session, craving that extra touch of highlighter, or simply rushing out the door and desiring a quick glow for your skin, this highlighter stands as the epitome of versatility. Seamlessly adaptable, it effortlessly complements both intricate, full-glam looks and those laid-back, natural appearances, ensuring you radiate your desired level of highlighter in any scenario.

Apply a quick swipe of the highlighter with your finger or a brush for a subtle highlighter, or feel free to layer if you want more luminosity. “This is a creamy, buttery powder with ultra-fine shine (no visible glitter chunks here!). One of my makeup staples for a long time. Love it,” an Amazon customer shared about Stila’s highlighter.