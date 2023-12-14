Olivia Culpo Used This Body Shimmer Before the Fashion Awards Red Carpet for the Ultimate Glow

Image Credit: ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo looked as radiant as ever on the red carpet for The Fashion Awards in London, which she attended as support for her friend Charlotte Tilbury — who received the Special Recognition Award for contributions to fashion and beauty. Harper’s Bazaar spoke to the former Miss Universe ahead of the red carpet and asked what products she uses to get ready. She shared that she uses the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Slimmer Shimmer — which you can see through the photos, to provide the ultimate glow on the red carpet.

“I love the highlight on my cheek, the sparkle on the eyelids and I use on my shoulders and clavicle,” Olivia shared. All you have to do is roll the shimmer onto wherever you want it on your body and it’ll transform the complexion of your skin. This product catches the light perfectly where it’s applied and you’ll instantly look sunkissed and glowy. The ingredients are what make the product as effective and beautiful as it is — wild pansy extract, which provides moisturized and dewy-looking skin, rosehip oil to revitalize your skin, Vitamins C + E to brighten, along with aloe vera extract, caffeine, and allantoin to leave your skin looking smooth, firm and hydrated.

It’s the perfect applicator to apply on larger body parts. If you’re looking for a beauty product that will make you feel like a celebrity on the red carpet, just like Olivia — this is the product for you. Whether it’s to add extra glow on vacation or want some shimmer for a special event, once you start using it, you’ll never want to stop!