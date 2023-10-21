Nina Dobrev’s Favorite Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid is Only $7

Shop the Honest Beauty Hydrating Liquid Lipstick for $7.04 on Amazon today!

When Nina broke down her beauty routine, she said, “Honest Beauty makes a really pretty lip color. This one has a little bit more color. I put it on and I use my fingers sometimes to spread it out. It gives you this deeper, sort of matte, color.” This isn’t just any ordinary lip gloss — it’s made with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil so your lips will replenish and hydrate as you use it.

The consistency of the lip gloss is velvety and matte, so you can wear it on its own if you’re looking for a matte look or apply something glossy on top — so you’ll still get the gorgeous pigment. There are so many pretty shades to choose from — if you’re looking for a pure pink, try the shade Off Duty or Happiness, if you want something darker for fall, Fearless and Love would look perfect. Nina’s pick is somewhere in the middle — Forever, which can be worn during any season and can go well with almost any makeup look.