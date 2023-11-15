Nicole Kidman Always Reaches for This Anti-Aging Face and Neck Serum

Image Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

As we start to get older, you may begin to see some changes in your skin, so it’s important to have the right skincare products to ensure you feel your very best. Nicole Kidman is a great example of someone who has aged beautifully — she may be 56 years old, but she doesn’t look a day over 40! One of her skincare secrets is the Seratopical Revolution Radiant Face & Neck Anti-Aging Serum, which is infused with all the best ingredients to ensure you have everything you need to combat signs of aging.

“When I’m feeling like my skin is maybe looking a little bit dull or needs a bit of a refresh, I love using Seratopical Gleaming Brightener and a spritz of our Harmony Face and Neck Toner. [It’s] naturally scented with vanilla essence which I love,” she shared with Forbes. This toner has P3P patented triple peptide delivery system to get through to the other layers of the skin, it will stimulate collagen and elastin, and strengthen your skin barrier to the max. The serum also has Marula Oil, Argan Oil, and Vitamin E to boost, hydrate and smooth your skin. Nicole actually helped create the serum — so if we trust Nicole (I do with her flawless skin in every movie), this is a product to get your hands on.

Not only will this product make you feel as radiant as ever, but will also erase fine lines — once you start using it, you’ll look like you’re wearing a filter! This serum is unique in the fact that it isn’t just for your face, but it targets the fine lines in your neck as well, which many of us struggle with.