Nicola Peltz Beckham Sleeps With This Pimple Patch to Erase Blemishes

Why not cover your pimple with something fun? Nicola Peltz Beckham loves to use the Starface Party Pack Big Pack Hydro-Stars before going to bed, so you’ll wake up with the pimple nearly erased. Some of our other favorite stars have been seen wearing these patches, such as Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh, and Willow Smith. These star-shaped pimple patches are made with 100% hydrocolloid to help absorb all the fluid and inflammation in a blemish — all while looking cute!

“I woke up with a pimple and I slept with this patch on,” Nicole started her Vogue beauty secrets video. We meant what we said when the patch is filled with 100% hydrocolloid, so there are no extra ingredients to dilute the product from doing its job. All you have to do is apply the patch after you partake in your skincare routine and you’ll wake up with it gone! Even though the star shape is fun, it has another purpose as well. They’re perfectly shaped to grip the contours of your face so they stay stuck to your skin throughout the night.

“These are by far the best achne patches I’ve found on the market! I’ve used a number of brands. Not to mention they’re cute! Sometimes I’ll wear them just because they’re cute,” an Amazon customer shared about their experience with the product. Not only will it help the pimple shrink and cover it, but if you’re constantly tempted to pick at your skin, this will discourage that as well. Another Amazon customer said, “I use these to hide my pimples and prevent myself from picking at them, so they’re perfect for me.”