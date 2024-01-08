Natalie Portman’s Face Oil Helps Her Skin Glow on the Red Carpet

Image Credit: ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Natalie Portman stunned in a bedazzled Dior gown with her hair slicked back — highlighting her defined cheekbones and flawless skin. Her standout look had us all wondering what her skincare routine entails and she has previously mentioned that the Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil is a staple in her regime, which helps bring a new level of hydration and radiance to your skin. It’s best for uneven, dry, and dull skin and will work to revitalize your skin to bring it to its best potential.

Shop the Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil for $105 on Amazon today!

“Every night, I moisturize with Tata Harper oil or cream depending on what I have on,” Natalie shared with W Magazine. There are so many beneficial ways to use this face oil — whether it’s as a makeup primer, on top of moisturizer, or on its own — it’s the perfect treat for your skin. This oil is even helpful on other parts of your body — it can help hydrate your hair, tame frizz or smooth dry ends, as well as moisturize dry cuticles.

There are Vitamin C and E, as well as several antioxidants infused in the formula to create the Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil. If you want your skin to look as red carpet-ready as Natalie, this is the first step! This oil will provide all the nutrients your skin is constantly craving and we promise — you’ll see a difference in texture and color once you start using it. All you have to do is massage a drop of oil into your skin, ensuring it’s soaked in and doing its job.