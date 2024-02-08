Miranda Kerr’s Favorite Face Oil Will Moisturize & Plump Your Skin

Image Credit: Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr recognizes the vital role of a high-quality face oil, and her beauty line, Kora Organics, offers an exceptional solution. The KORA Organics Noni Glow Plumping Face Oil surpasses expectations, delivering a trifecta of benefits by illuminating, plumping, and smoothing, resulting in a transformative, youthful, and radiant complexion. If you’re unsatisfied with the texture, coloring, and elasticity of your skin, this is the product you should be adding to your Amazon cart.

“Then I apply the Noni Radiant Eye Oil, followed by the Hydrating Moisturizer mixed with several drops of Noni Glow Face Oil all over my face, neck, and décolletage,” Miranda told Poosh when detailing her nighttime skincare routine. Out of the products mentioned, the oil is our favorite — considering it targets all areas of concern for your skin with ingredients that speak for themselves. Infused with certified organic noni extract, rosehip oil, pomegranate oil, and sea buckthorn oil, there are plenty of antioxidants and fatty acids that provide your skin with what it needs to thrive. It’s the perfect last step in a skincare routine.

Miranda even calls this product her “#1 skin savior for healthier, glowing skin,” according to the Kora Organics website. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly into your skin for the extra hydration it needs without feeling greasy— you look and feel as radiant as ever after incorporating it into your routine. This is a travel-size bottle, so it’s super convenient to take on the go and fit in any bag you desire.