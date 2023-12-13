Miranda Kerr Loves This Creamy Concealer & It Would Make the Perfect Gift for a Beauty Lover

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Whether it’s for dark circles, discoloration, or a breakout, a good quality concealer is an essential part of any makeup routine. Miranda Kerr shared her top pick for concealer, the RMS Beauty UnCoverup Concealer, which provides a natural, buildable finish and has up to a 12-hour of wear. It acts as a 3-in-1 since the concealer is also a color corrector and tinted moisturizer — so, no more worrying about concealer flaking or drying out your skin — this one ensures total hydration.

“This is one of my go-to concealers that I use every day, I love its natural coverage,” Miranda shared in her beauty gift guide on the Kora Organics website. The concealer is available in 16 different shades, so there’s plenty to choose from when figuring out your perfect match. Since the RMS Beauty Concealer is so buildable, you can either buff it on your skin for a sheer, light-coverage look or press it into your skin for a more full-coverage look. There are several skincare-loving ingredients in the formula as well. The organic jojoba oil ensures the concealer will seamlessly absorb into your skin, the castor seed oil acts as a natural inflammatory, and the organic cocoa seed butter fights free radicals and hydrates your skin to the max.

“I have really dark circles under my eyes. I have been using this for a couple years now and nothing seems to compare! It stays on all day. It’s easy to apply and it’s not overpriced. I recommend this product to everyone,” one Amazon customer shared. Another said, “I love this concealer, it’s blends with my skin tone perfectly and it doesn’t look cakey at all. The finish is moisturizing but doesn’t get creasy. I have acne scars and it covered them up. I do have some dark brown spots and it fades them out pretty natural.”