Miley Cyrus Says Her Favorite Serum Keeps Her Skin ‘Hydrated and Gorg’

Image Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Not only does Miley Cyrus think you should buy yourself flowers, but also this skincare product — the Biba de Sousa The Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum, which works wonders for your skin with a plant peptide, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid blend. After adding it to your skincare routine, your skin will look and feel hydrated, plumped, and radiant.

“This is my favorite [serum],” Miley shared with British Vogue. “As I’ve gotten older and my skin has cleared up, it’s something that just keeps me looking hydrated and gorg.” As for ingredients, there’s a tripeptide-38 that helps with smoothing wrinkles, palmitoyl tripeptide-5 to stimulate collagen production, and hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate. There are plenty of antioxidants and vitamin B in the formula as well, which slow the aging process and help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. If you use this product every day, we ensure you’ll see a visible difference.

If you don’t want to just take Miley’s word, there are plenty of Amazon customers who love the serum as well. “This serum comes in an amber glass bottle with a glass dropper, and it really does only take a couple drops – a little bit of this goes a LONG way! The serum is slightly opaque, with a slippery texture that glides easily over the skin. Absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth,” a reviewer shared. Another said, “One of the best face serums I’ve ever used! I will be purchasing it again. Leaves my face so glowy and smooth.”