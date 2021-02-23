5 Dresses Under $100 That Look Just Like Meghan Markle’s Oscar de la Renta Frock From Spotify Event

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous in a flowy lemon printed dress for Spotify’s Stream On event on Feb. 22 & we rounded up similar dresses under $100 that you can shop for!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning when she made an appearance with Prince Harry at the Spotify Stream On event on Monday, February 22. She opted to wear a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta Citrus Primavera Peplum Hem Dress that was sleeveless and flowy, which covered up her baby bump. The dress was a pale blue with pretty lemon patterned embroidery on it and while her frock was over $3,000, we rounded up similar options that you can shop for that are all under $100!

1. Oscar de la Renta Citrus Primavera Peplum Hem Dress

This is the exact dress that Meghan wore to the event. The shift dress is sleeveless and has a pale blue color with a round neck and a flouncy hem. The silky dress is covered in pretty lemon embroidery that starts at the neckline and goes all the way down to the hem. $3,490, saksfifthavenue.com



2. SAIL TO SABLE Lemon Printed Crepe Shift Dress

We are loving this bright-colored sleeveless shift dress that’s perfect for summer. It’s stretchy and is covered in a green geometric pattern with bright yellow lemons in between. This frock has a back zipper and would look super cute at any summer party you have. $40, tjmaxx.com



3. RAISEVERN V Neck Dress

This dress is available in a whopping 21 different colors and patterns but we especially love this lemon print. It’s super lightweight and breathable, is made from 100% polyester, and features adjustable spaghetti straps. The frock has a V-neck wrap bodice and a flowy ruffled skirt. Plus, over 650 people gave this dress positive reviews. $16, amazon.com



4. Luckco Sleeveless Adjustable Swing Dress

Available in 30 different colors and patterns, you can’t go wrong with this stretchy and flattering frock. It’s made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex so it’s super comfortable and lightweight, plus, it has a fitted bodice, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a long flowy skirt. $19, amazon.com



5. Angashion Strapless Pleated Tube Dress

How cute is this strapless flowy dress? It has a tube-top bodice that is made from scrunchy, ruched elastic and the rest of the frock falls into a flowy skirt. It’s lightweight and has a pleated hemline, just like Meghan’s, and makes the perfect summer frock that can be dressed up or down. $27, amazon.com



6. ASOS Glamorous milk maid mini dress with ruched bust in lemon print

Just like Meghan’s dress, this frock has a pretty lemon print on a pale blue background. We especially love this dress though because it has ruched elastic short sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a fitted silhouette. It’s super flattering and would look great with heels for a dressed-up look or sandals for something a bit more casual. $23, asos.com

