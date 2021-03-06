These $28 Leggings Are The Perfect Dupe For Meghan Markle’s Fave Pair

These leggings have a naked, second-skin feel, which means they’re light, buttery soft and breathable. They’re moisture-wicking and made with an absorbent four-way stretch fabric so you can move with ease during any workout. Just like Meghan’s favorite leggings, these feature a wide, high-rise waistband with a tummy control panel and a drawcord to customize your figure-flattering fit. Not to mention, they have two convenient side pockets to store keys or wallet.

Despite the latter, what separates these leggings from others is that they’re “squat-proof” — a.k.a., they’re not see-through when you bend or stretch. Therefore, there are no excuses when it comes to getting your squats in! To boot, the gusset crotch and interlock stitching allows for free movement and flexibility. Additionally, the high-quality fabric, made up of Polyamide and Spandex, is durable and thick.

Available in sizes XXS to XL, the CRZ Yoga leggings will be your new best friend. At an extremely affordable price, ranging from $28 to $50, they’re much cheaper than designer leggings and other big-name brands that can start at $90 a pair. Elevate your workouts — from yoga, to running, cycling and more — with these leggings that customers are obsessed with.

“The moment you put them on they have a high-end, slick feel that isn’t shiny. I’m 5’4″ and they hit right above my ankle which is perfect,” one customer shared in a glowing review. “They really do look like a very expensive legging which is what I love about them. They don’t fall down when I’m working intensely.”

We have to admit, this next review is pretty spot-on: “I am an avid Lululemon addict and spend a fortune on tights, these are an incredible dupe [and] after reading the great reviews I said I would give them a try. OMG, I will be purchasing again as they are a fraction of the price of LULU lemon and equally as good quality,” the customer wrote. “They are a cross between the all the right places tights and the fast and free tights… Fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking. They are also squat proof.” (Something many customers noted in the reviews!)

Another 5-star rating revealed, “Oh-my-goodness… You so want these leggings.” Why? — They’re “soft, super stretchy, and the pockets are big and deep. I would say they are the best I have gotten so far,” a customer wrote, noting that these leggings are squat proof. “Just get them the price is awesome for what you get trust me.” — We agree!