Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

Image Credit: Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.

LNX Linen Pants: Buy them on Amazon

Easy and trendy, we understand exactly why Markle’s pants are a hit. They’re breathable, much lighter than jeans and the linen and cotton material feel great on your skin – even in the heat. Now you can opt for a pants look without the fear of overheating this summer. The linen bottoms are super easy to style too, helping you maximize your aesthetic while minimizing your effort. Throw on a simple tank or t-shirt with these pants and add your favorite sandals. You can also pair these bottoms with a sophisticated blouse and fun heels for a dressier look. Perfect for date night, work or even running errands. Thanks to the versatility of this product, you can wear them just about anywhere. Wear them anywhere and all year round. Mix and match sweaters and boots with these pants for the coziest fall or winter look.

These linen pants are just as flattering and comfortable as they are sophisticated. The high-waisted design helps accentuate your legs, giving them a longer look. The loose trouser fit is easy to wear and looks good on all body types. This fit is also perfect for anyone who needs a break from tight clothing. The elastic waistband and drawstring allow for breathing room, making these bottoms our favorite. Thanks to the wide leg design, these pants aren’t just easy to put on, they’re also easy to wear. The side pockets add another layer of comfort and style to these linen favorites.

You can get your own pair of striped pants in 20 different colors. With this kind of comfort, you’ll want to grab a few. No worries, you can snag your favorite pairs for as low as $22 here on Amazon.

You can stay cool and relaxed while still following this elegant trend. One sure to impress, since it’s inspired by Megan Markle. Get the best of both worlds this summer with these comfortable yet dressy linen pants. Cozy, stylish and affordable – this is a staple you don’t want to miss. Hurry and add these to your cart before it’s too late.