TikTok Is Obsessed With This $9 Flake-Free Mascara

Whether you prefer a full-blown, dramatic look or a natural glam look, Hollywood makeup artists and TikTok beauty enthusiasts teach us that mascaras are key to making it happen. Of course, not all mascaras are created equal. Some provide an on-point look after a few uses, but once your eyelids become oily you realize that they’re not as “smudge-proof” as promised. To save you the trouble of acquiring those pesky raccoon eyes, TikTok has found you the cheapest solution.

One TikTok user put New York Sky High Mascara’s lash-defining prowess to the test, and unlike other brands that let you down after the hype, her video proves that this Maybelline washable mascara is the real deal. Make your eyes pop and your lashes stand out too with Amazon’s hot-selling, flake-free mascara for as little as $9.

Your under $9 hack to a mesmerizing false-lash effect

The Sky High Mascara has become a TikTok favorite in terms of price and quality, with 61,090 shoppers rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Its formula is lightweight and smudge-proof even in the hottest midsummer heat or on the sweatiest workout day. This washable mascara is the perfect alternative for anyone with sensitive, dry eyes, who wears contact lenses or is tired of wearing heavy makeup.

The lash extension wand works for any lash length, so you can still hit the upper and lower angles without smudging, even if you have short lashes. In this TikTok video, the user curled her lashes first and applied two coats to reach the base of each strand. After drying, the Sky High Mascara instantly enhances her glam factor without leaving clumpy residue. You can even run your fingers through the long, fanned-out lashes to feel how tough yet weightless they are.

The Maybelline collection is your best bet to avoid expensive growth serums or eyelash extensions. Choose from Blackest Black, Cosmic Black, True Brown, and Very Black to get the style that best fits you. Each helps separate, curl, define volumize and lengthen your lashes.

Ready to get obsessed with your thicker and fuller lashes? Volumize every lash of hair from root to tip with your new go-to mascara. Save the extra bucks and grab this New York Sky High for under $10 on Amazon.