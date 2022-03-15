If You Want Voluminous Lashes Like Selena Gomez, Follow These Easy Steps From Celeb Makeup Artists

Feeling as though your lashes are dull & need a lift? Look no further because we have expert tips on how to get voluminous lashes, just like Selena Gomez.

When it comes to voluminous lashes, you don’t need to spend a ton of money on a lash lift or extensions to get the look you want. Luckily, you can create volume and length to your lashes in the comfort of your own home without splurging and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY, to celebrity makeup artists on how to achieve the look with step-by-step instructions.

From lash growth serums, (we recommend the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum!) to different mascaras and primers, there are many ways to get the lashes of your dreams that look just like Selena Gomez’s, and you can follow along with the detailed instructions below.

Celeb makeup Artist, Nydia Figueroa, shared her four steps:

1. “Start off with curling your lashes to get them lifted and ready for mascara. I love this curler from Shu Uemura.

2. “Start off with a Mascara primer to coat lashes and create a perfect base for building volume. I love the PUR Cosmetics Fully Charged Mascara Primer because it adds volume, curl and length to the lashes.

3. “To really turn up the volume I love to add a high-impact mascara on top of the lashes by applying a coat, letting it dry, and applying another coat to layer on the product. I would start at the base of the lash and weave the brush back and forth to the tips of the lashes. My favorite multi-functional mascara that is great for both the top and bottom lashes is the Be a Separate Mascara. This mascara is incredible because it has two brushes. One brush for the top lashes and a smaller brush for the bottom.

4. “To help separate lashes and make them look clump-free, I always use a lash comb after adding volume to the lashes. My favorite lash comb that leaves your lashes separated and more defined is the Folding I-Lashcomb by Tweezerman.”

If you’re looking for another perspective on how to get voluminous lashes, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Embellish Beauty, Marcia Williams, shared her five steps:

1. “Find a disposable mascara wand (that has the exact same brush head type as your mascara brush) Dip the wand into the volume mascara of your choice and hold the handle as you bend the brush head to the left or right. Take the brush and work your lashes vigorously lifting them.

2. “Use your favorite primer to build the lash first before using the mascara. Two coats of primer are recommended.

3. “Use translucent powder to build your volume. This is a fun way to build volume that will last throughout the day. Do one coat of mascara then take the brush and dip it into your powder. Repeat 2-3 times.

4. “After using your favorite mascara to create even more volume, it’s fun to add full-bodied faux lashes to give the ultimate volume.

5. Over time, my favorite way to build volume is using a lash serum that will give those pretty lashes a boost. Always apply before bed!”

Luckily, MAC Cosmetics Senior National Artist, Gisel Calvillo, shared their expert tips on how to get the look as well. “To create voluminous lashes like Selena apply MACStack mascara using the Mega brush. Thoroughly brush mascara through lashes giving an even coat on top and bottom lashes. Allow a few seconds to dry.”

Once that’s done, Gisel recommends, “Apply another stack of mascara working brush from the root and wiggling all the way to the tips of lashes. You can always stack more coats depending on your desired volume. Once all is completely dry you can curl lashes using a clean lash curler (meaning no mascara residue). Viola the perfect lashes!”