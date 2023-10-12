Martha Stewart Loves This Elegant Floral Plate & Bowl Set & It’s 22% Off

Image Credit: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

If you want to spice up what you put your food on and add some elegance to your kitchen — look no further. Martha Stewart‘s kitchenware is the definition of elegance, class, and style. Our favorite set is the Empress Bouquet Decorated Porcelain Dinnerware Plates and Bowls, which is a white dinner set with periwinkle blue floral accents. Even better, it’s currently 22% off, so you’ll be saving $20 if you purchase today. It’ll elevate every meal and add a classic touch to your kitchen and it’ll definitely make the food taste better too!

The plates, bowls, and mug set comes with 30 pieces and is meant to serve 6 people — there are six 10-inch dinner plate, six 8.5-inch dessert plates, six 22oz bowls, and six 12 oz mugs. It’s perfect if you’re having a party or if you have a larger family to entertain. The kitchenware is not only beautiful but also durable — made with porcelain craftsmanship and they are even dishwasher safe. The design on the plates and bowls is chic, yet still classic, which will bring a traditional yet trendy element into your home.



Adding some design to your home is always a fun idea and if you entertain, you’ll definitely get plenty of compliments. However, if you aren’t looking for anything new yourself, this plate, bowl, and mug set can also be an amazing wedding registry or housewarming gift. No matter what the meal is, this dinner set will make you feel more at home and comforted. If you purchase now, you’ll definitely get a bang for your buck — it’s a no-brainer!