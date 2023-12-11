Martha Stewart Recommends This Grooming Kit as a Gift & It’s 42% Off

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart is a huge fan of Mario Badescu — a skincare brand that has been around since 1967, where the products are good quality and effective at a reasonable price. If you’re looking for a gift for the man in your life, whether it’s your boyfriend, husband, brother, or dad, Martha recommends the Mario Badescu Men’s Grooming Basics 5 Piece Kit, which includes a skincare set with everything you can need. Several men out there may want to have a skincare routine but don’t know where to start. This includes an Pre Shave Conditioner, Shaving Cream, Almond & Honey Face Scrub, After Shave Lotion, and Enzyme Cleansing Gel. Even better, it’s 42% off, so it’s the best time to purchase just in time for the holidays.

“I’m a longtime fan of Mario Badescu,” Martha told Page Six. She believes the Men’s Grooming Basics Kit “is great for Valentine’s Day, along with a facial at their salon.” Although she mentioned Valentine’s Day, this kit is perfect for any holiday. If you purchase now, you’ll save $26.42, so run to purchase to change the man in your life’s shaving experience for the better.

The Enzyme Cleansing Gel removes excess oil to leave your skin looking bright and ready for the day, infused with papaya and grapefruit. The almond and honey face scrub will buff the dead skin cells to reveal glowing skin, as the Pre Shave Conditioner ensures your skin is prepped, moisturized, and ready for your shave, while the shaving cream has lavender oil and vitamin C to provide the best shave. Lastly, the after shave lotion has oatmeal and allantoin to soothe and rehydrate your skin after shaving and minimizes the chance of razor burn and ingrown hairs. All of these products together will provide the best shaving experience without the typical cuts and burns many struggle with.