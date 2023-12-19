These Complexion Pads are Margot Robbie’s Must-Have Travel Item

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Warner Bros/Shutterstock

There’s a chance you’re traveling soon for the holidays and Margot Robbie has shared her go-to skincare item while she is traveling herself, which is the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads. These pads are super easy to travel with and even easier to use — all you have to do is swipe a pad on your skin for mind-breaking results. Whether it’s to reduce the appearance of pores, uneven skin tone, fine lines, or smooth uneven texture — these pads do it all. With 2% Salicylic Acid and 10% Glycolic Acid Complex, the Peter Thomas Roth pads fight hard to treat your skin in a unique way.

“There’s Peter Thomas Roth complexion correction pads, because I’m on a plane every five seconds, and I can’t wash my face. I hate that feeling, but then I use these pads and my face feels really good,” Margot told Elle after they asked for her top three beauty products. If your skin is feeling clogged and broken out, these pads are the perfect product to whip out and try to open up your pores. The ingredients ensure the pads reach the deep layers of the skin and chemically exfoliate to reveal a brighter, clearer, and smoother surface underneath.

Margot isn’t the only one who constantly reaches for these pads in her skincare routine. Amazon customers are raving about the results. “These helped clear my daughters skin so much. Whiteheads have been reduced and a smoother overall appearance. This has made more impact than any other product she is currently using. So happy with the results. Helped relieve self-consciousness and anxiety over skin/acne,” one reviewer shared.