Margot Robbie Used These False Lashes To Look Like Barbie & You Can Too For Under $30

Image Credit: Fred Duval/ Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Margot Robbie emulates Barbie to a new level and is always looking as perfect as ever. In the new Barbie movie and the intense press tour, Margot’s makeup always looked flawless and her makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared the secret behind her fluttery, yet full eyelashes. The professional used the Lashify DIY Lash Extensions on Margot to help create a doll-like effect on her eyes, pairing it with a light pink eyeshadow, a rosy blush, and a girly-pink lip shade to create the perfect Barbie look. You can too with these lashes!

Shop the Lashify DIY Lash Extensions for $25 on Amazon today!

Lashify is so easy to apply and they look so natural. The lash extensions are the perfect beauty item to add to your makeup collection if you’re looking to add some extra volume to your lashes — without having to deal with the constant clumping of layers and layers of mascara. The falsies will last you all night, with the strong adhesive and amazing longevity. They blend so seamlessly into your real lashes and feel so light on your eyes that you won’t even remember that you applied them.

We aren’t the only ones raving about these lashes — several Amazon customers are looking and feeling their best after using the product. “I feel so pretty!” one reviewer shared, while someone else wrote, “Lashify is the best thing that I never knew I needed.”

“I love the lashify system. These are such a great product. Lightweight, easy to handle, high quality,” another person shared.

The lashes come in three different lengths, so you can figure out which length feels the best for you. To apply, all you have to do is bond, apply, fuse, and seal! It’s as easy as that and once you start, you’ll never want to stop. Most importantly, it’s safe for sensitive eyes, so you won’t feel any irritation.