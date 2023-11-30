Margot Robbie & Lily Collins’ Favorite Lip Balm is the Best Gift Idea & It’s Under $15

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

There are so many lip balms out there, but many celebs are just like us and like to keep it simple. The beauty brand Burt’s Bees has been around since the ’80s and it’s still making waves, which means it’s stood the test of time. Margot Robbie, Lily Collins, and more celebrities use the Burt’s Bees Lip Balm as their everyday lip moisturizer and there is now a Limited Edition Christmas-themed 4-Pack available on Amazon, which would make the perfect stocking stuffer. With flavors Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Shortbread Cookie, and Cranberry Spritz, the theme is so much fun and you have a variety of flavors to choose from.

When Byrdie asked Lily for her beauty essentials, she shared that the Burt’s Bees peppermint flavor is her favorite. “I like to highly hydrate my lips, and Burt’s Bee has that really great hydration and it also makes [my lips] feel tingly because of the peppermint, which I love too,” Lily shared. “I’m constantly putting this on all day.” Cracked lips are no fun and Burt’s Bees uses nutrient-rich ingredients like beeswax to hydrate your lips.

There are also other gift sets to choose from, so you can check off all those gift lists now! Margot has also name-dropped the lip balm in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. When explaining a day in her life, she said, “I don’t like wearing lipstick because I get it all over my face, so I wear lip balm with a bit of a stain, like Burt’s Bees.” There are almost 24,000 reviews on Amazon for the product with astounding reviews. “The scents are very pleasant and better than most other chapsticks we have tried. They also do a great job of keeping our lips moisturized during the winter months,” one reviewer shared. :My daughter loves all of them (she loves carrying chapstick all day). The best part is that this is great price! We will be definitely buying these again!