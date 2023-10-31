Mandy Moore’s Must-Have Eyeshadow Palette is Less Than $20

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

You don’t always need to break the bank when shopping for makeup products and Mandy Moore gave us a sneak peek at some of her favorite products on her Instagram story, which you can see here. “Here are some current favs,” she wrote to her followers, along with a table full of makeup products. The eyeshadow palette she featured stood out to us the most, the PYT Beauty Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette, which you can get on Amazon for less than $20 and features a bunch of gorgeous shades.

This eyeshadow palette features 12 different shades, so the number of looks you can create is endless. There’s a mix of matte and shimmery shades (8 matte and 4 shimmer), so you can decide on a different vibe every time you put on eyeshadow. The shades are deeply pigmented and can create the most stunning eye looks — whether you want a light, natural look for during the day or a darker smokey eye for the night— the palette is so versatile and perfect for any occasion. This specific shade combination is called the “Cool Crew Nude,” but you can also choose from three other palettes with different shades from PYT Beauty.

The formula in the eyeshadow is made with Vitamin E and Sunflower Seed Oil, which is blendable and moisturizing while preventing creasing. We know it’s 100% clean because Mandy always preaches the importance. “Other things sparking joy these days… clean beauty!” she wrote on her Instagram story, alongside her favorite products. The eyeshadow palette is also vegan and hypoallergenic and made without harsh chemicals like paraben and sulfates.