Save 40% on This TikTok Hack For Cleaning Dirty Makeup Brushes

If you use makeup frequently, then you know how quickly your brushes can accumulate dirt and product build-up. Hygiene is one of the most important things to watch out for when it comes to makeup application, but in today’s fast-paced world, it can be hard to find the time and motivation, to keep our brushes completely clean. Not to mention they can take a long time to dry.

We found a TikTok hack that makes it so much easier to keep your brushes clean and ready to go for every use. This electric makeup brush machine works fast to clean your brushes with little effort, so you can protect you delicate face while saving time and hassle. And right now, you can also save money with a 40% discount on this TikTok-approved product.

Ricris Premium Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner: $18.99 (was $29.99)

The premium makeup brush cleaner and dryer from Ricris is an innovative product that will allow you to quickly and easily clean your makeup brushes with minimal effort. You can save so much time on cleaning and eliminate long drying times.

Made with high-quality materials: This quality cleaner is made with premium materials that guarantee long-lasting service for improved makeup performance!

Quick cleaning and drying time: Clean and dry your brushes in less than a minute for faster makeup application and better performance!

Perfect for any size brush: This gadget includes eight collars so you can accommodate any brush with no hassle.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity — this portable makeup brush cleaner could be yours today for only $18.99!