Madison Beer Applies This Illuminator Before Makeup for a Radiant & Natural Glow

Image Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

We all love to look extra glowy and Madison Beer shared the secret behind her ‘glow from within’ look, which is the Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator. Whether you want to wear it alone, underneath or mixed with foundation, as a primer, or over makeup, this product is super versatile with one goal — to provide a bronze yet radiant glow. It’s super hydrating and once you add it to your makeup routine, you’ll never want to give it up.

Shop the Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator for $28 on Amazon today!

“Saie Beauty makes a highlighter. I use the tan shade. Any type of glowy serumy thing is great as a base,” Madison shared with Glamour. Each ingredient has a different role to play and they are all extremely beneficial for your skin. The Vitamin C is for brightening, the papaya seed oil is for anti-inflammatory properties, the Rosa Canina Fruit Oil is for nourishing and Squalane Oil is for hydrating.

One Amazon customer called the product “dewy clean girl look,” and continued to say, “If you want that dewy clean look, this is what you want. It’s a simple gel like shine and not sparkly or tacky looking. Will make you look fresh and pretty!” Another reviewer shared, “I really love this product. It puts just the right amount of glow on my skin without looking too shiny. I can use it under or over foundation and it looks great. It does not further dry out my very dry skin. Definitely recommend.” Now’s the time to up your makeup game the right way — with Saie’s Glowy Super Gel.