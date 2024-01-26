Madison Beer Says This Toner ‘Feels So Good’ on the Skin

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Madison Beer graced us with some of her skincare secrets, which include the LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer. This product is a 2-in-1 formula that does the work of both a toner and a moisturizer — it’ll keep your skin smooth, hydrated, and deeply nourished. The consistency is a milky cream that instantly seeps into the skin to work its magic.

Shop the LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer for $36 on Amazon today!

“It just feels so good. You don’t even have to use cotton pads with it, which I had no idea you could do. I’m not kidding when I tell you it feels like milk. It feels so nice,” Madison shared with Vogue. As for ingredients, the formula is enriched with ceramide and peptides to deeply nourish, firm, and strengthen your skin’s barrier. There are also amino acids and white tea leaf water in the ingredients to help create radiant and glowing skin. The product has the best of both worlds of a toner and a moisturizer — it combines the hydration of a rich cream with the lightweight feel of a toner.

Madison isn’t the only fan of the product — there are plenty of Amazon customers who will be repurchasing. “When it comes to skincare, finding a product that truly does double duty can be a game-changer. The LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer is one such product that has earned a permanent place in my skincare routine, and I am thrilled to share my experience with it,” a reviewer shared. Another said, “Finally, I found what I was looking for! I was initially looking for a serum but this treatment is perfect for dry skin! It moisturizes but doesn’t feel sticky afterward, it makes my skin feel wonderful!”