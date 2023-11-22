Lucy Hale Loves This Cleansing Foam That’s 25% Off as an Early Black Friday Deal

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

It’s very important to keep your skin fresh and clean in the morning and before bed, but with all the different cleansers on the market, it can be not easy to decide which route to go. Well, the Eau Thermale Avene Cleansing Foam Face Wash is currently 25% off ahead of Black Friday and Lucy Hale has previously mentioned to Teen Vogue that this is the cleanser she uses in her everyday routine. The Avene Cleanser will remove makeup, oil, and dirt from the day and leave your skin silky smooth.

Shop the Eau Thermale Avene Cleansing Foam Face Wash for $16.50 on Amazon today!

If you’re looking for a cleanser and have normal to combination skin — this is the one for you. It’s a soothing foam that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and ready for the day after use. One of the key ingredients is the Avene Thermal Spring Water — which is unique to the brand and is clinically shown to soothe and calm your skin. There’s also glycerin and diglycerin to ensure your skin stays hydrated before you apply the rest of your skincare routine. Also, if you have sensitive skin, no need to worry, since this cleanser has nonharsh ingredients to eliminate irritation.

The Avene Cleansing Foam has superb reviews on Amazon. “Very light foam, no need to use excess amount to wash face. The smell is mild and pleasant. The product has lasted a long time. I have ultra sensitive skin and this wash agrees with my skin. No redness or irritation. I recommend,” one happy customer shared. Another said, “I have been using the Avene cleaning foam for more than five years and I love it, I think it is a really good choice for people whose skin is sensitive!”