This $27 Lipstick Advent Calendar With 27,000 Reviews Makes The Perfect Christmas Gift

‘Tis *almost* the holiday season & what better way to countdown than with a lipstick advent calendar? NYX has the perfect one for just $27!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, 12 new lipsticks?! That’s right! Introducing the NYX Professional Makeup Diamonds & Ice 12-Day Lipstick Countdown Advent Calendar for just $27! One of the #1 Best Sellers in lipstick on Amazon with almost 28,000 amazing reviews, the NYX lip gloss advent calendar is absolutely perfect for all you beauty lovers out there.

Purchase the NYX Professional Makeup Diamonds & Ice 12-Day Lipstick Countdown here for $27.

Each lipstick is an array of pigmented colors, and whether you prefer lip gloss, matte, or satin lip creams and lipsticks, there is something for everyone in the 12-day countdown! The package includes two of the brand’s #ThisIsEverything lip oil, three of their beloved butter gloss, three pigmented matte lipsticks, two soft matte lip creams, and two Liquid Suede lip creams!

Plus, if you’re new to using NYX, this advent calendar is a great way to test out the brand to see if you like it, without getting a full-size lip balm or lip gloss to start out. Additionally, all NYX products are cruelty-free, which can be incredibly important to users these days! The professional makeup brand believes animals belong in our arms—not in a lab. All of the makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand, as they do not test any of their products on animals.

Customers are obsessed with NYX’s lip glosses and the reviews on Amazon show it! “Great product as I use it when I am doing my custom color lipstick. It gives whatever I choose a nice finish as it is not too bright or light. The shade is just right for me,” a verified user wrote. “This is one of those drug store products that lives up to its reputation. It’s a nice, rose mauve color with no yellow undertones. The color stays true and won’t turn orange while you’re wearing it. It’s not sticky, like so many inexpensive lip glosses. It will also keep your lips reasonably hydrated,” another shared, adding, “The color won’t be dramatic enough for some, but as an..ahem…mature woman I need to keep it subtle. This gloss is all you need for every day wear.”

One beauty lover raved that the NYX lip glosses were better than some of the leading competitors in the industry! “I ordered both Tiramisu and Angel Food Cake and I’m in love with how well they suit my skin color and how smooth and moisturizing they feel on my lips. For context, I’m someone with fair skin and neutral-to-warm undertones. Both of these shades look FANTASTIC on me and I would even go as far as saying they’re as good as my Buxom lip gloss!” she wrote. “I think the amount of product you get is more than fair/enough for the price, and I’m so happy I found these shades on Amazon and was able to avoid paying the annoying $5 shipping fee through the NYX app. Would definitely recommend these to a friend.”

The fact the customers receive 12 lip products for an amazing price of $27 is one that can’t be beaten! Whether you’re treating yourself or buying for a beauty lover in your life, the NYX Professional Makeup Diamond & Ice 12-Day Lipstick Countdown Advent Calendar is a must-have this holiday season! Don’t hold back from trying all of NYX’s professional makeup and beauty products — from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara & false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes, and more. They are all available for amazing deals currently on Amazon through the holiday season for all of your shopping and gift-giving needs!