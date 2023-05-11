Click Quick: Amazon’s Having A Flash Sale On The TikTok-Famous Peripera Lip Tints

Image Credit: Vladimir Gjorgiev/Shutterstock

If you like to keep up with the latest trends in the beauty industry, then you know all about the Peripera lip tints that were made popular by TikTok. And if you’ve been on the lookout to get a few new shades for yourself, you’re in luck. Amazon is having a flash sale on these lip tints that you can get right now for a fraction of the original price!

Now is a great time to shop for your favorite color or snag a couple new shades to match your spring and summer outfits. Read on to find out why people are raving about these fantastic lip stains and get your hands on them while they’re on sale.

Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint: $8.40 (was $11.00)

Experience bold and long-lasting colors with the Peripera ink velvet lip tint, a breakthrough formula with high-intensity color pigments that provide a velvety soft finish and a smooth layer of color that will stay on all day.

This lightweight lip stain will get you through the whole day without fuss and won’t clump or feel sticky. Peripera’s breakthrough adhesive formula delivers an intense pigmented color with an emollient and silky finish, and the applicator wand fits perfectly against your lips for a precisely applied tint.

This TikTok-famous lip tint is available in a wide selection of shades so you can find the one that best matches your complexion and style. Whether you prefer a striking red, flirty pink, or a subtle nude shade, you’re sure to find one or more colors that are just right.

Amazon customers are raving about these soft and pigmented lip tints. One happy shopper said:

“I love this stuff! LOVE IT! I can eat and have this on all day. It only slightly fades throughout the day, and doesn’t leave that crusty lip build-up that you sometimes get after wearing lipstick for several hours. This brand is my new go-to!”

Every Peripera lip tint color is on sale now, so get your favorites for a great price before this flash sale ends!