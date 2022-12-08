Lindsay Arnold Is Glamnetic’s First Celeb Lash Collab & Reveals Why It’s Perfect For Busy Moms (Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Girl, get your lashes on! Lindsay Arnold has been announced as the first influencer to collab with Glamnetic, the premiere magnetic lashes brand! “Such an honor! I’ve been a long-time fan and customer of Glamnetic for years and have worn their lashes on DWTS, so when I started working with them last year it was such a dream then they approached me about a collab and I couldn’t believe it!” the expecting dance pro told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I loved being able to create lashes that fit my lifestyle and are so me.”

Lindsay hand-selected the full kit which includes an exclusive glam lash called “You Go Girl,” 1 exclusive natural lash “Simply Beautiful,” a Mini Soo Future! Magnetic Liner Pen in Deep Space, a Metallic Rose Gold Lash Grab and a built in mirror! ” I feel like I have two sides to me! There’s the glam side where I love getting super dressed up either for a night out or for DWTS and then there’s the working mom who likes to keep things natural. That’s why we created two different lashes to fit both of these lifestyles,” she explained. “I know a lot of my followers feel the same and so many are moms, so it made sense to make these two different lashes!”

As a mom to Sage, 2, and another on the way, Lindsay admitted that Glamnetic is also the perfect option for beauty lovers who are also busy moms! ” They’re so easy to use and you can apply them in literally seconds! As a mom, you rarely have time to get yourself ready, so I love how I can easily apply them and not worry they’re going to fall off as I’m chasing my toddler around throughout the day,” she said.

The lash kit will be available on Glamentic.com for $84.99 starting December 8th. The exclusive lash styles and lash grab cannot be purchased separately. The lashes and liners are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and are reusable up to 60x!