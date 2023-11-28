Lily Collins’ Favorite Viral Dry Shampoo is 30% Off Until Tomorrow

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

We’ve all had those days where you don’t have time to wash your hair and just want a quick refresh before going on with your day. Dry shampoo is a great solution for this, but many products don’t 100% work to remove grease or actually clean your hair. We found a solution and it’s Lily Collins’ favorite dry shampoo, which is the Living Proof Dry Shampoo. It’s currently on sale for 30% off — but the sale ends tomorrow, so you better run to purchase!



Shop the Living Proof Dry Shampoo for $21 on Amazon today!

Lily shared her raving thoughts about the dry shampoo on her Instagram. She wrote, “Wait for it… In all seriousness, I can’t say enough good things about @livingproofinc’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo. A lot of dry shampoos can make my hair feel dry and dull, but THIS one keeps my hair soft and shiny while ACTUALLY cleaning it. It’s my absolute fav! I may or may not have one in every bag.” Not only will your hair look revived and clean, but it’ll feel it too — while smelling delicious with a time-released fragrance.

This dry shampoo will also create texture in your hair, so it will transform flat hair into volumized hair. The Living Proof Dry Shampoo actually has the ability to absorb oil and sweat — so no worries if you are looking for a refresher after the gym and you’re not ready to wash your hair. This dry shampoo is a #1 best seller on Amazon and has raving reviews. One shared, “[The Living Proof Dry Shampoo] gave my hair volume and it was almost as good as a fresh blow dry. Now I’m confident I can go longer without washing my hair.”