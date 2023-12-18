Lily Collins’ Go-to Lip Scrub is the Perfect Last-Minute Stocking Stuffer

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

The jingle bells are ringing, but there’s still time to snag a last-minute stocking stuffer just in time for the holidays. Lily Collins mentioned her go-to lip scrub in a video for Vogue detailing her beauty routine, which is the Handmade Heroes Lip Scrub. There’s currently a Christmas gift set available on Amazon, which includes the Lip Scrub and their Lip Mask. The lip scrub will gently buff away dry lips (which many of us are struggling with this winter), while the mask ensures they stay moisturized in the process.

Shop the Handmade Heroes Stocking Stuffer Christmas Gift Lip Set for $18.99 on Amazon today!

These two products are dermatologically tested and infused with coconut, avocado oil, and jojoba oil — the most hydrating and all-natural ingredients to ensure your lips receive the very best. “It smells so good, it’s coconut sorbet. Then, I rub it in and exfoliate,” Lily shared when she was applying the scrub. It’s the perfect way to prep your lips before applying your holiday lip combination, leaving a hydrated base.

It’s a best seller on Amazon with over 20,000 reviews! “It’s great! Feels really good on my lips and very soft. My lips get crazy dry in the winter and this helps a lot! It will last a while and for a good price,” one reviewer shared. Another said, “[The Handmade Heroes Lip Set] is a true gem in my beauty routine. This deep-conditioning lip plumper not only exfoliates away dryness but also leaves my lips feeling incredibly soft and plump. The natural ingredients like Bakuchiol provide a gentle yet effective treatment for my lips.”