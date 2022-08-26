These Are The Official Celeb-Approved Shorts Of The Season & They’re On Sale Right Now

Image Credit: Fxquadro/Adobe

There are few things we love more than prepping our wardrobe for the next season. It’s so much fun to plan ahead for seasonal looks and really curate your closet for the upcoming season. While we love that, another thing we absolutely adore: an end-of-season sale. We’re fall-focused these days, gearing up to serve fall time looks while sipping our favorite pumpkin spice drink, but let’s take a break from that to check out this sale.

Right now, you can snag these Levi’s shorts (yup, you’ve probably seen some of your fave celebs sporting similar pairs) for a low price. Denim shorts are a wardrobe staple, so of course, we just had to give you the rundown. Check out the details on these must-have shorts.

Summer may be coming to a close, but sometimes the weather takes a while to catch up. While you’re waiting for the scorching summer sun to finally ease up to make room for fall weather, you can definitely still rock a pair of denim shorts.

These high-waisted shorts come in a variety of rinses, with varying levels of distressed fabric. You can wear these vintage-inspired denim shorts with your favorite sneakers for a casual fall look (rock a pair of Vans or Converse) or even add some fall fun flair and wear them with seasonal booties. Wear these shorts with a cute essential button-up, a distressed graphic t-shirt with your favorite band’s logo, or dress it up with a cute puff sleeve blouse. These shorts are so versatile, meaning you can create any look you want for any occasion.

Fall may be on its way out, but some wardrobe pieces are worth carrying into the next season. Denim shorts are a closet essential, and right now you can snag these classic Levi shorts and save big. Don’t let the changing seasons make you miss out on this can’t-beat sale.