Denim Deals: Levi Jeans Start At Just $20 This Week

Jeans are a staple in our wardrobes for many reasons. They’re comfortable, versatile, and last forever. Whether paired with sneakers and a t-shirt or an elegant blouse and heels, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of denim jeans for most occasions.

So, if you’re in the market for new jeans, you’ll want to check out these deals Levi deals on Amazon. From mid-rise and high-rise to shaping jeans that accentuate your curves, Levi Strauss is known for offering quality apparel with unmatched style. No matter your size or style, you’re sure to find the right pair for you — and best of all, they start at just $20!

Levi Strauss Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans: $20.61 – $35.01

These totally shaping skinny jeans feature a super stretch, vintage worn-in look, a mid-rise waistband, and a tummy-slimming panel. This stylish wash-out pair is a casual and comfortable addition to any wardrobe.

Levi Strauss Traditional Mid-Rise Jeans: $20.71 – $33.94

Experience the ultimate look and fit with these classic skinny jeans, featuring a vintage worn-in appeal and super stretch fabric that lasts from day to night. They’re made with 78% cotton to ensure you’re comfortable all day long whether you’re working or simply out and about.

Levi Strauss Mid-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans: $23.46 – $26.99

These mid-rise boyfriend jeans are made with premium quality, super stretchy denim that hugs your curves and keeps its shape all day. This relaxed fit offers a comfy, casual, lived-in look that’s perfect for everyday wear.

Levi Strauss Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans: $20.24 – $35.01

Experience stylish comfort with these straight shaping jeans. With amazing features like soft, super stretchy fabric that keeps its shape all day and darker tones, you can be prepared for any scenario, from casual to semi-formal occasions.

Levi Strauss Heritage High-Rise Straight Jeans: $29.99 – $32.33

If you prefer high-waisted jeans, look no further. Capture timeless style with these high-rise straight jeans, featuring a higher waist, wide leg, 5-pocket styling, and soft, stretchy fabric for a perfect fit. It also has a vintage feel to it, so you can add extra flair to any outfit.