Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts For An At-Home Spa Experience

Image Credit: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but there’s still time to get a few quality gifts for the special moms in your life. This year, why not give them something that’s as special as they are? An at-home spa experience is a great way to show your mom, grandma, or friend just how much you care without having to spend a fortune.

No matter what your mom’s style is, there are plenty of last-minute gifts that will make her feel pampered and appreciated. From luxurious eye masks to soothing foot massaging machines, there’s something for everyone on this list. You still have time to shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, but don’t wait for too long if you want it delivered by Sunday!

Body Restore Aromatherapy Bombs: $11.99 (was $15.97)

Treat your mom to a luxurious spa experience with these shower steamers. The six different fragrances will allow her to choose a scent she loves, while the natural essential oils provide relaxation and comfort. These shower bombs will help her relax and unwind while providing aromatherapy benefits. Perfect for Mother’s Day!

Lovery Bath and Body Gift Basket: $28.04 (was $79.99)

Pamper your mom with this indulgent bath and body gift set. It includes nine pieces that will give her a full spa treatment at home. The luxurious bath towel will make her feel like she’s in a five-star hotel while the bath bombs, lotions, and coconut oil will help her relax and unwind. The fragrant vanilla coconut products in this set contain shea butter and vitamin E, making it great for all skin types.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Dermora 24K Gold Under-Eye Mask Patches: $16.91

Give your mom the gift of refreshed skin with these 24K gold eye masks. They help reduce puffiness and dark circles, leaving her under-eye skin looking brighter and more youthful. With 15 pairs per package, your mom can use them as needed, whether it’s for a quick pick-me-up or a full spa treatment. It’s an ideal Mother’s Day present that she’s sure to appreciate!

Bath Haven Luxury Bathtub Pillow: $50.63 (was $84.99)

Your mom can get the complete spa experience every day with this luxurious bathtub pillow. The breathable air mesh material will allow her to soak in peace while it supports sensitive joints and sore muscles. This body cushion comes with a comfortable headrest and six extra-strong suction cups so she’ll feel snug and secure as she relaxes.

Dermora Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask: $16.89 (was $24.99)

Show your mom some extra love with these foot peel masks. They help to gently remove dry, cracked skin, leaving her feet feeling soft and smooth. The original scent is soothing and pleasant, while the easy-to-use masks make the whole process a breeze.

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager: $215.93 (was $239.92)

Give your mom the gift of a comforting massage with this Shiatsu foot massager machine. With its deep kneading and heat therapy, it helps to increase blood flow and circulation while also relieving aches and pains. It’s the ultimate way to show your mom you care — buy it today so that your mom can receive it by Mother’s Day!