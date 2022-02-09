Lady Gaga Practiced Yoga In These Comfy Sneakers & You Can Shop Her Exact Pair For Under $150

Lady Gaga was practicing some yoga at the gym when she rocked a cool pair of sneakers & you can shop her exact pair for under $150, right here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing for sure about Lady Gaga, 35, it is that she is in great shape and she proved that with her latest Instagram post. Gaga posted a photo of herself doing a headstand while practicing yoga at the gym and we couldn’t help but notice her cool Allbirds sneakers.

Gaga posted a photo of herself in the yoga position while wearing a pair of tight, high-waisted light blue leggings, a tie-dye cropped sweatshirt, a gray sports bra, and a pair of Allbirds Women’s Trail Runners SWT. She captioned the photo, “Rollin’ into Monday like…”

Gaga’s sneakers are super cool and the best part is – they cost just $138. She rocked the Classic sneaker in the shade Natural White (Cream Sole), although they’re also available in classic Natural Black (Black Sole) and a limited edition style – Diablo (Red Sole).

The water-repellent running shoes were made from nature using eucalyptus tree fiber, a wool blend, and a sugarcane midsole. So, not only are they super stylish, but they’re also sustainable.

Lady Gaga isn’t the only celeb that loves the sneakers – in fact, Camila Cabello just rocked the same exact pair in the Diablo shade, while working out.

Camila wore a black strappy Rosegal Sport Cut-Out Bralette with a pair of high-waisted, tight tie-dye Alo Yoga Vapor High-Waist Aurora Shorts. She topped her look off with Alo Yoga Everyday Sock in Powder Pink/White and her cool sneakers, of course.