Stock Up On Lady Gaga’s Favorite Sunscreen Before It Sells Out

All of us should be wearing SPF every day — yup, every single day. Sunscreen should be a part of your daily skincare routine and for good reason. With summer officially here, we want to take the time to talk about how important it is to protect your skin with some quality sunscreen.

If you’re looking for the perfect sunblock for your skin, take a tip from one of our celeb faves, Lady Gaga, and try out Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen. Gaga is known for having flawless skin, so we’re definitely open to any and all skincare advice she has. This sunscreen is under $30 and pretty effective, making it a must-have. With this being the brand’s most popular SPF, you’ll want to stock up now while you can.

This broad-spectrum sunscreen is packed with antioxidants that not only protect you from the sun but blue light as well. If you work at a computer for most of the day or spend a lot of time on your phone, that’s a feature you’ll want. Of course, it also protects against dangerous UVA, UVB and IRA rays that cause cancer and premature aging.

Reviewers are also raving about this SPF not having a white cast, making it a great choice for those with darker complexions. Plus this oil-free sunscreen also doubles as a makeup primer that sets a nice base for a flawless makeup look.

This water and sweat-resistant sunblock works for all skin types and tones. Just apply it after you’ve finished your regular and then continue on with or without makeup. It’s 100% invisible and weightless so you won’t be smelling it all day or have that heavy feeling under your makeup.

Get the men in your life on the sunscreen wave too. The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen is scent-free and beard friendly, so you can share (if you want to) or get them their own bottle as a thoughtful gift.

An eco-friendly bonus: the sunscreen is reef-safe meaning it’s free of oxybenzone and octinoxate A.K.A. the chemicals we don’t want getting into our oceans. It’s made up of clean, natural ingredients so you can feel good about your purchase.

We all need to do a better job of making SPF a daily part of our routines. When dealing with the sun’s powerful rays and the unavoidable blue light every single day, it’s important to make sure we keep our skin’s health in mind. Take a page out of our beloved Lady Gaga’s book and choose Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen. Stock up while you can, with it being so popular, it’s sure to sell out soon!