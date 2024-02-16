Kristen Bell Loves This Light-Coverage Tinted Moisturizer for a Natural Glow

Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

For those days when a full glam look isn’t the goal, and you simply desire light coverage to conceal dark spots and blemishes, you need a product that will do it all. Kristen Bell shared one of her favorite makeup products, the Saie Slip Tint SPF 35 Tinted Moisturizer, which looks so natural that it’s almost like a second skin. This ultra-hydrating formula not only nurtures your skin but also imparts a radiant and dewy finish, leaving you with a natural, glowing complexion.

Kristen applied the Saie Slip Tint when she was doing her daytime look. ” Everyday daytime. I use a tinted moisturizer and I use two squirts because it’s really really light,” she said in a Vogue YouTube video. Not only does this deliver a sheer yet stunning finish to your skin, but it also multitasks as a skincare powerhouse with SPF 35 protection— the advantages are truly limitless. Enriched with a blend of top-notch ingredients, it boasts hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, licorice root for brightening effects, and pansy flower to combat free radicals.

There are plenty of shades to choose from, ensuring you discover the ideal match that seamlessly complements your unique skin tone. Whether you’re in a time crunch and want a quick product to apply before stepping out the door, diving into the trending “underpainting method” with a light-coverage product, or desiring just a touch of coverage for a beach-ready look, the possibilities are boundless, and we’re confident you’ll be obsessed.