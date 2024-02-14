Kristen Bell & Camilla Cabello Have Rocked This Chic Fanny Pack & It’s on Sale

Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

The Lulu Lemon Everywhere Belt Bag is the perfect accessory that we’ve seen several celebrities wear — such as Camila Cabello, Kristen Bell, and Lucy Hale. This stylish fanny pack effortlessly accommodates all your essentials, embodying the coveted cool-girl aesthetic. Whether it’s on a hot-girl walk, to the grocery store or you just don’t feel like carrying a bag, this is the item for you. This versatile belt bag ensures your keys, wallet, and phone are safe at all times.

Shop the Lulu Lemon Everywhere Belt Bag for $38 on Amazon today!

Camila effortlessly showcased her style while taking a leisurely stroll in New York City alongside Shawn Mendes, rocking a chic all-black ensemble with a contrasting white fanny pack. The bag added a touch of sophistication to her streetwear. It has water-repellent fabric and is designed for on the move. Keep it on when you’re on a walk or run, so you don’t have to either leave your belongings behind or lug your stuff in a bag.

As for Kristen, she wore it in the yellow-green shade. The Lulu Lemon Fanny pack comes in plenty of different colors, but if you’re looking for something simple and neutral, we recommend the black one. This way, you can wear it with any outfit you choose without having to worry about color clashing.

There are exterior zippered pockets to secure your valuables and interior pockets to hold the essentials. Although it’s a small fanny pack, you can still keep plenty of your belongings in there in an organized way. With over 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a high-rated 4.7 rating, we know you won’t regret this purchase.