Every Hour, 10 Jars Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Body Oil Sells & You Can Shop It For $28

If your skin is super dry this winter, treat yourself to Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite body oil for under $30.

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian has amazing skin and if you feel like your skin needs a reboot this winter, look no further because Kourtney’s favorite product – the Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt – is here to help. In 2020, 10 jars of this body oil sold every hour – which is pretty outrageous – and it can be all yours for just $28.

The oil is 100% organic and is made from fresh coconuts found on farms in Davao, Philippines. You can use the melt all over your skin, face, and hair as a way to hydrate, and you will instantly feel smoother and softer. Even better, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and GMO-free. People absolutely swear by this product and one happy customer gushed, “I just could not believe it! Over night my dry, peeling arms and legs became the arms and legs of years gone by. I was amazed. While having lunch with a friend that day, I noticed her arms were dry too, so I told her about my experience and as soon as she got home she bought some too and had the same experience. I love the jar it comes in also, perfect nonslip and pretty too!”

Meanwhile, another satisfied customer wrote a rave review, “Wow! This product does what it says and all those who came before my review! I am sold on this and will never be without it. I had those little bumps on my upper arm and nothing made a difference. This product has gotten rid of them. My entire body feels so soft and I am a dry mess especially in winter! Thank u for this amazing product!”