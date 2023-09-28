Kim Kardashian Raves About Her Go-to Body Scrub: It’s ‘Gentle’ & ‘Smells Great’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kim Kardashian is an icon on basically all fronts, especially in the fashion and beauty industries, so when she loves a product, it’s hard to resist trying it. Kim recently shared that her favorite body scrub is the C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub, which has a delicious vanilla scent and instantly wipes your skin of all dead skin cells. Even better, it’s all natural!

Shop the C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub for $64 on Amazon today!

“To exfoliate my body, one of my go-to’s is the C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub. It’s gentle on my skin and smells great,” Kim told Harper’s Bazaar. The scrub is an all-natural vanilla brown sugar body exfoliator that not only removes dead skin but helps replenish the new and fresh ones with ultra-moisturizing organic oils. Just use it as your pre or post-shower treat and you’ll feel extra smooth and refreshed.

All of the ingredients infused in the scrub have a specific and important purpose. The brown sugar helps to replenish and promote younger-looking and rejuvenated skin. The coconut oil will hydrate and heal cracked and dry skin, while the castor oil fights to reduce pigmentation and the appearance of stretch marks. The jojoba seed oil is able to infiltrate the skin to cleanse blocked pores and is able to control bacterial growth in the hair follicle, which can prevent ingrown hairs. Lastly, sweet almond oil is proven to help treat damage caused by UV radiation and reduce the appearance of scars. The heavenly vanilla infused in the product will make you feel like you are just leaving the spa.