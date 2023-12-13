Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Drugstore Product is This $15 Body Lotion

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

You may think Kim Kardashian only uses expensive products, but she recently revealed that she’s a huge fan of the Cetaphil Body Moisturizer, along with several other drugstore products. This moisturizer is affordable, effective, and works wonders for any skin type. After applying it to your body, you’ll instantly feel a difference in hydration and smoothness — no more winter scaling and bumps on your skin once you purchase this moisturizer. It also doesn’t feel greasy on your skin, it’s like a treat every time you put it on.

Shop the Cetaphil Body Moisturizer for $15.97 on Amazon today!

When Allure asked Kim what her favorite drugstore product is, she said “I love different body lotions like Cetaphil.” The brand promises to improve your skin’s barrier in just 24 hours. As for ingredients, it’s a carefully curated blend of hydrating glycerin, niacinamide, and Vitamin B5 — it’s simple, uncomplicated, and gets the job done. It’s recommended by dermatologists for sensitive skin, so if you’ve struggled to find a lotion that won’t cause you to break out, you may have found your lucky winner. If you have battled with skin sensitivity, the Cetaphil Body Moisturizer fits against the five signs of skin sensitivity — a weakened skin barrier, irritation, roughness, tightness, or dryness, (or all of the above), so you better add this moisturizer to your cart ASAP to transform your skin’s texture.

Cetaphil is a high-trusted brand and the moisturizer has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon. Kim isn’t the only one who uses this moisturizer on the daily. “This fragrance-free, non-greasy lotion is like a miracle in a bottle. It absorbs quickly, leaving no sticky residue behind. And it keeps my skin hydrated for a whopping 48 hours, which means I only have to moisturize every other day,” one reviewer shared. Another said, “I have super sensitive skin and Cetaphil is the only lotion that I use. It has no scent and a very light feel, but is super moisturizing and has never made me break out.”